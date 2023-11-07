Zardari urges every PPP worker to start election campaign

KARACHI - PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed his gratitude to the people of the Sindh province for PPP’s victory in the by-elections.

He said that the heart of Sindh ‘Karachi’ also chanted the slogan of ‘Jeyay Bhutto’. Asif Zardari said that the success of Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad was a special message of Karachittes for PPP’s opponents.

He also paid tributes to party workers for victory in the by-elections. He said that every worker of the PPP should commence the election campaign by becoming the ambassador of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto. He further said that PPP would eliminate the problems of the people. The sun of February 8 will rise with the news of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s victory, Asif Ali Zardari said. The days of suffering for the people are almost over, the PPP will end their problems, he resolved. Also, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said that the people will show that they are with the PPP on February 8 from Karachi to Kashmir as the country needs a people-friendly government at this time and I understand that this time the prime minister of the country will not be from Lahore. Reportedly, Bilawal also said that the country’s next prime minister will not be from Lahore, the stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N).

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman while talking to the media after visiting the Gizri Football Stadium said that in the by-elections of the local bodies held across Sindh yesterday, the success of Jiyala candidates has proved that people from Kashmore to Karachi are still with PPP. He said that even if all of our so-called opponents join hands, they cannot defeat the PPP. He further pointed out that PPP was not in the government during yesterday’s by-election, but the voters rejected the anti-PPP parties. In response to the question about media reports of conversation between President Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that these reports are old. He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif’s conversation with President Asif Ali Zardari took place on the occasion of his return to home. Conversations are happening, that’s a good thing. We are in touch with all parties but the party will fight the election on its own and with people’s power.

PPP Chairman said that after winning the election, the governments in the federation and provinces will be formed by PPP. He said that when PPP will be in power in the KMC, the provinces and the center then the solution of the problems of the people will be faster, and expressed his determination to solve the problems of water and unemployment in Karachi. Like Karachi, youth across the country want employment and whenever the PPP is in government the people get employment.

In response to the question regarding the situation of terrorism, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party’s position on terrorism has always been clear and when the PPP wins the election, it will solve this problem as well by implementing National Action Plan (NAP) in true letter and spirit, and supporting the police by providing them with resources to fight against terrorists. On the question regarding President Arif Alvi’s stay in office, the PPP Chairman said that the country’s constitution allows President Alvi to stay in office until a new president is elected. I used to speak in front of the Prime Minister in the House that if unconstitutional steps have been taken, legal measures should be taken in this regard. He said that if Muslim League (N) is now talking about unconstitutional measures, then the question arises as to why they did not take any steps in this regard during the 16 months of the previous government.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people of Pakistan cannot forgive those who attacked Jinnah House and military installations adding that these people will not be forgiven by the people nor will the conspirators be pardoned by the political parties.

Talking about the freezing of development projects in Sindh, the PPP Chairman said that I don’t know why this province is being treated like a stepchild, while the development projects of Punjab and the federal government are going on. He said that the Chief Minister of Punjab wrote a letter and on the next day, the Election Commission gave permission to release funds for development projects, but no response has been given to the letter of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, where unemployment is also increasing due to the closure of development projects. On this occasion, former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and other Party leaders were also present there.