Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Zardari 'welcomes' political rivals to electoral arena

Web Desk
9:41 PM | November 07, 2023
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari says he welcomes the political rivals participating in elections. 

Speaking to workers at Gohar Palace in Khangarh tehsil of Ghotki, the former president said their decision to remove the PTI chairman was not motivated by quest for power but it was meant for protecting the country. 

He drew attention to pressing global issues, notably the situation in Palestine, where he asserted that he was among the first to raise concerns about the oppression faced by the Muslims. He expressed his dismay over the situation.  

Zardari stressed his party's unwavering commitment to serving the people and the less privileged, emphasizing that their politics and philosophy revolved around this goal.

He also admitted Pakistan's challenges and said his party would pull the country out of the quagmire.

