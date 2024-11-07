Acting President pledges to strengthen Pakistan-Qatar relations

Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to its relations with Qatar and highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral ties for mutual benefit.

Gilani shared these views during a meeting with Qatar’s Ambassador, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, in Islamabad today.

The Acting President noted the significant potential for strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries and encouraged Qatari companies to capitalize on Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment.

The Ambassador praised Pakistan’s business climate and announced that Qatar’s Minister for Investment would soon visit Pakistan with a delegation to explore potential investment opportunities in various sectors, aiming to boost economic cooperation.