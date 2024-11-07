ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

NAWABSHAH - A meeting of the District Vigilance Committee established by the Sindh government to prevent forced labour, human trafficking and help the victims was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Samir Laghari. Addressing the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Sameer Laghari said that laws have been established by the Sindh government to prevent child labor and human trafficking, which should be implemented in all cases. He further said that legal action will be taken against those who violate the laws made by the government. ADC while giving instructions to the committee members said that they should prevent human trafficking, forced labor of children in the public and take steps to create awareness about laws and regulations enacted by the government while working with labor organizations to create awareness about the existing government laws and regulations for the welfare and protection of workers to ensure that they are entitled to their rights. The Additional Deputy Commissioner further said that the Deputy Commissioner will be the chairman of the district-level committee on behalf of the Sindh government, while SSP, FIA, Social Welfare, Labor and Human Resources, Women Development, District Child Protection Unit will be the chairman. The protection officer and representatives of 2 registered organizations working for human rights will be members of the committee. The meeting of the committee will be held every month. The complete details of the reported cases should be submitted to the DC office within three days.