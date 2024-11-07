Agricultural reforms to combat smog

As the smog season is here, the government of Punjab, has intensified efforts to mitigate air pollution, particularly focusing on agricultural practices that contribute to smog formation. The Punjab government’s agriculture department has launched several initiatives aimed at reducing crop residue burning and promoting sustainable farming methods. These comprehensive initiative seek to reform agricultural practices, empower farmers, and mobilize citizens to curb air pollution through sustainable means.

However, the success of these programs also depends on the active involvement of citizens, who play a vital role in supporting anti-smog efforts and adopting environmentally responsible behaviors.

Among various contributing factors in smog, stubble burning remains a significant one to Punjab’s low air quality as farmers traditionally burn crop residues to prepare fields for the next planting cycle. This practice releases harmful pollutants, significantly impacting air quality and public health. Recognizing this, the government of Punjab has introduced various reforms to encourage alternatives to burning. With an additional 13,616 machines in 2024, farmers now have greater access to the technology needed for sustainable residue management.

In alignment with her vision for a cleaner, pollution-free Punjab, Chief Minister Punjab has championed several initiatives. The “Provision of Super Seeder and Rice Straw Shredder to Farmers” scheme is a cornerstone, delivering around 5,000 Super/Pak Seeders and 2,000 Rice Straw Shredders to farmers at subsidized rates whereas 1,000 super seeders are already being distributed recently. Subsidies cover up to 60% of the cost, making these machines financially accessible.

Another milestone in agricultural reforms is the popular Kissan Card program that aims to support over 750,000 farmers, empowering them to adopt eco-friendly practices and reduce dependency on stubble burning. Government of Punjab also plans to provide free laser levelers to farmers cultivating between 12.5 and 25 acres of land.

To reinforce its message, Punjab government has launched public awareness campaigns across social media platforms and rural communities. These campaigns encourage farmers to refrain from burning crop residues and promote alternative, environmentally friendly practices. The government has implemented strict penalties for those who violate anti-burning regulations. Citizens are encouraged to report any instances of stubble burning via government hotlines and online portals, a move that enlists public support in monitoring compliance. Monitoring through GIS and remote sensing against burning crops is also an addition in this regard.

While rural reforms focus on agriculture, urban residents also play a role in combating smog. Citizens are encouraged to reduce personal vehicle usage, embrace carpooling, and avoid waste burning. Small lifestyle changes, such as minimizing single-use plastics and planting air-purifying greenery, can have a significant impact. The government appreciates the carpooling for ride-sharing among urban commuters, further reducing vehicle emissions. Every citizen’s choices contribute to a collective reduction in smog, and even small lifestyle changes can have a substantial impact.

The Punjab government’s multi-faceted approach exemplifies its commitment to environmental sustainability. From providing subsidies and machinery to raising awareness and enforcing legal measures, the administration has laid a foundation for cleaner air. However, success hinges on collective action. Every citizen’s involvement, from rural farmers to urban commuters, will determine whether Punjab can turn the tide against smog. Together, Punjab can achieve a future where clear skies are the norm, not the exception.