American Conscience

The American people have spoken. Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim lives are not as expendable as the democratic establishment once thought. The American public is not as consumed by materialism and selfishness as the establishment presumed – there is still a shred of conscience and morality that runs through the nation.

In this election, we saw that morality emerge, not only to unseat the Democrats from the White House in such a devastating fashion but also from the Senate, with the potential for more seats, including in the House of Representatives.

A rational person might expect that such a resounding defeat would prompt reflection within the Democratic Party—an opportunity for them to reassess their policies and their approach to the election. They were warned countless times by polls and individuals that their unyielding support for genocide and the brutal autocratic crackdown on campus protests would only increase unpopularity. Yet, driven by hubris and a desire to uphold the neoconservative principles that demand US imperialism, they chose to ignore these warnings. Even as the election results neared, the Democratic elites, sitting comfortably in the coastal states of California and New York, predicted a smug victory, unconcerned as Palestinians were being killed by the hundreds – to their ultimate downfall.

The rest of the world must not be mistaken. Donald Trump is not the savior many hope for. He, too, is bound to the same interests and deep-state machinations that have ensnared every US president for the past century.

But Trump is a bull in a china shop—a blunt instrument, less discreet and far more obvious than his predecessors. He could be the wrench in the carefully constructed machine of lies that has facilitated the genocide in Gaza. While the world faces a new era of uncertainty, it must take a moment to appreciate that, for once, a portion of Americans did hear the cries from Gaza and took a stand against a cackling handmaiden of genocide, one who facilitated carnage behind her dismissive tagline “I am speaking”.

She will not be speaking anymore.