Asif claims third IBSF World Snooker title, making history for Pakistan

LAHORE - Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif triumphed in the 2024 International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Snooker Championship, defeating Iran’s Ali Gharahgozlou 5-3 in a gripping final in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday. This victory marked Asif’s third individual world title, adding to his two previous wins in 2012 and 2019 and making him the most decorated cueist in Pakistan’s history with a total of five world titles.

Asif entered the tournament as a wild card, thanks to a nomination from the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA). Despite his underdog status, the 42-year-old demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, captivating audiences with a series of standout performances. The championship match saw Asif take an early lead with a commanding 70-25 win in the first frame. Gharahgozlou responded with an 87-7 victory in the second frame to level the score, but Asif quickly regained control, winning the third frame 82-8. In the fourth frame, Asif delivered a flawless 106 clearance break – his sixth century break of the tournament – further asserting his dominance. Asif extended his lead to 4-1 with an 82-12 victory in the fifth frame. While Gharahgozlou fought back, taking the sixth and seventh frames, Asif sealed his championship title in the eighth frame with a stunning 93-point break, finishing the match 5-3.

Speaking to The Nation from Doha, an elated Muhammad Asif expressed gratitude for his supporters and sponsors: “First of all, I am thankful to Allah Almighty for this title triumph. Winning my third world title is a blessing, and I am grateful to my family, friends, and fans for their all-out support, especially in tough times. They truly inspire me to deliver these title-winning performances.” He also thanked the PBSA team, especially Jawed Karim and Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, for their faith in him, and acknowledged the support of the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Sports Board, which released funds to the PBSA and made their team’s participation in the world snooker championship. “Their support allowed us to showcase our talent on this global stage and in return, win titles for the country,” Asif said. The snooker champion urged the government to honor title-winning athletes with recognition and rewards, as was done for javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. “I hope this world title will be acknowledged and celebrated in the same way, as this level of respect and reward motivates players like me to continue striving for international success for Pakistan,” he concluded.

While sharing his views with The Nation, Pakistan Team Manager Naveed Kapadia praised Muhammad Asif’s remarkable achievement. “This victory is a historic milestone for Asif, who now joins India’s Pankaj Advani as the second snooker player in the world to win three world titles, equaling Advani’s record. Even more thrilling is that this marks Pakistan’s fifth World Snooker title.”

He elaborated on Pakistan’s proud history in the sport, recounting: “The first world title for Pakistan was won by Muhammad Yousaf in 1994, followed by Asif’s two titles in 2012 and 2019, and Ahsan Ramzan’s victory in 2021. Now, in 2024, Asif has once again brought home the title, marking our fifth world triumph.” He added that Asif’s victory will play a vital role in further popularizing snooker in Pakistan. “Asif is also competing in the World Masters Snooker Championship 2024 for the first time, and we are hopeful he will secure that title as well. If he does, this will be a historic double crown for Pakistan and an incredible moment of pride for the nation,” Kapadia concluded.