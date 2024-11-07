ATC approves physical remand of Azam Swati

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday approved a seven-day physical remand of former senator and PTI leader Azam Swati.

The court granted the remand in connection with a case involving riots and arson. Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing, during which police officials requested an extension of Swati’s remand to further their investigation. Swati suggested that instead of approving shorter remands, a full seven-day remand be granted to expedite proceedings.

Judge Shah agreed with Swati's suggestion and granted the police's request for a seven-day remand.

Swati will remain in police custody until the end of this period and will appear before the court again on November 13.