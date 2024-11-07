Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen shine in latest ICC ODI and Test rankings

LAHORE - Pakistan’s cricket stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have made notable advancements in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI and Test rankings. Babar Azam continues to dominate the ODI Batting Rankings, retaining the top position with an impressive 822 rating points. Fellow Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq, however, slipped one spot, now ranking 12th with 666 points. Fakhar Zaman, another key batter, held steady within the Top 10, securing the ninth spot with 675 points. In the ODI Bowling Rankings, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s outstanding performance in the opening ODI against Australia, where he took 2/43 in his 10 overs, propelled him three places up to fourth with 655 points. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf, despite a solid performance against Australia, saw a decline, falling four places to 27th. Naseem Shah maintained his ranking at 69th with 436 points. The latest Test Rankings also brought good news for Pakistan’s lineup. Babar Azam rose to the 17th position among batters, despite missing the final two Tests of the recent series against England. Mohammad Rizwan improved to 20th place, while all-rounder Salman Ali Agha jumped up to 19th. However, Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood and vice-captain Saud Shakeel experienced setbacks, each dropping two spots to 59th and ninth respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi held firm at 15th in the Test Bowling Rankings, solidifying his reputation as a versatile bowler. Pakistan’s spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan also kept their ranks, while pacer Hasan Ali inched up to 35th, despite not playing a recent Test.