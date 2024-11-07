Bahawalpur commissioner reviews progress on various projects

BAHAWALPUR - A video-link meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha which reviewed various public welfare projects, initiated by the provincial government in all three districts of the division— Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. These projects included Clean Punjab programme, anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns, wheat cultivation targets, Dhi Rani programme, Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme, digitalisation for villages programme, price control measures, new and ongoing development projects under the supervision of the deputy commissioners of the three districts, statistics on development projects in the three districts, anti-smog campaigns, performance of the School Education Department, and progress on ongoing public welfare projects. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq, DC Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez, and DC Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon, alongwith administrative officers from other departments, provided the commissioner with a detailed briefing on departmental performance and development projects. The commissioner told the administrative officers that under the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all available resources would be utilised to complete the ongoing development and construction projects and public welfare initiatives in Bahawalpur division within the stipulated time-frame and targets. During the meeting, Commissioner Nadir Chatha thoroughly reviewed the welfare initiatives underway in all three districts. He instructed the administrative officers of the relevant departments to take vigorous measures to complete public welfare projects according to the government roadmap so that the general public can benefit from these development projects.