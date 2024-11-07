Bahawalpur DPO holds open court at Abbas Nagar PS to address citizens’ concerns

BAHAWALPUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan organised an open court at the Abbas Nagar police station on Wednesday. During the session, a large number of local residents had their issues heard, and the relevant officers were given specific instructions to address the citizens’ concerns in a timely manner.

In line with the vision of Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) to bring justice to the doorstep of the people, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan arranged this open court, which was well attended by the local community. The DPO personally listened to the grievances of the citizens and issued individual directives to the concerned officers for prompt legal action and feedback.

Speaking to the citizens, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan emphasised that organising open courts at police stations is a top priority. This initiative allows the police to address issues directly at the community level and ensures that action is taken swiftly. He reiterated that resolving citizens’ problems at the police station level, with a focus on merit, is a key responsibility of the police force.

The main goal of the open court, according to the DPO, is to prioritise the resolution of community issues while strengthening the relationship between the public and the police. He also instructed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to maintain a professional and respectful attitude toward the public. Protecting the lives and property of citizens, he said, must always be the police’s foremost duty.

The residents expressed their satisfaction with the DPO’s initiative, noting that they felt reassured by his direct involvement in addressing their concerns, and they appreciated the swift actions taken by the officers. The citizens commended the DPO’s efforts to promote justice and transparency. In conclusion, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan thanked the citizens for their active participation and reiterated his commitment to improving community-police relations.