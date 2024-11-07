Bilawal welcomes Trump on ‘historic comeback’

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday welcomed Donald Trump on his election and “historic comeback” as US President. In a post on X, Bilawal said the victory was a “resounding” endorsement for Trump and his allies and expressed optimism for a more peaceful global landscape. “The people of America have given him and his team a resounding victory,” Bilawal wrote. The PPP chief tagged prominent figures including Elon Musk, J.D. Vance, Robert Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard. Bilawal said the win was an “anti-war mandate” and expressed the confidence that Trump’s administration would prioritise peace and work to reduce international conflicts. Earlier, Donald Trump won the race to the White House by grabbing 277 electoral votes in the US election 2024 held on November 5. Trump has now become the 47th president of the United States in a tight competition with Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris who won 226 votes. It was the second time that Trump defeated a woman rival in presidential election. In 2016, he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton to reach the White House. Any candidate winning 270 out of 538 electoral votes will become the US President. In a victory speech later, President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his resolve to “Make America Great Again” in his address to his supporters at Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he told a roaring crowd of supporters. He was flanked by his vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, Republican leaders and members of his family.

Trump promised that he would not start a war but would end wars. “America needs to be better. We will better America, we will heal America’s wounds.”