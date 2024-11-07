Butterfly Effect inaugurates sustainable butterfly conservatory

ISLAMABAD - Butterfly Effect (BE), an initiative of ERA Professionals, has inaugurated a groundbreaking butterfly conservatory at Islamabad Model School for Girls. Constructed from repurposed and recycled materials, the conservatory integrates sustainability and environmental education, offering students hands-on learning in biodiversity and ecosystem stewardship.

In attendance were Sam Wilson from the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, along with senior officials from the Federal Directorate of Education, including Riffat Jabeen, Director Academics; Dr. Ehsan Mahmood, Area Education Officer; and Nadeem Ahmad Chaudhry, Director NIETE. Also present were Nasir Saeed Khattak, Principal Cadet College Hasanabdal; Mahfooz Rahman, Principal Narowal Public College; representatives from the British High Commission; DAI and STEAM; and other esteemed guests. Shereen Abdullah, Chief Program Officer BE, highlighted the transformative role of environmental education: “This conservatory helps students see their role in safeguarding the planet.” Zain Mustafa, Chief Architect BE, noted, “Using repurposed materials shows how sustainability can be embedded in design.”

This initiative reflects ERA’s commitment to fostering innovative, sustainable educational environments, and underscores the value of public-private collaboration in advancing Pakistan’s educational landscape.