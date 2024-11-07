Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9th Thal Jeep Rally from Nov 7

MUZAFFARGARH - An international car racer would make his maiden appearance among several Pakistani speed masters, gearing up to demonstrate their skills on a 195-kilometre-long sandy route to claim the crown in the 9th Annual Thal Jeep Rally, beginning on Thursday, a four-day colorful event that would culminate with the main races on Nov 9 and 10 from Muzaffargarh to Layyah via Kot Addu and then back to the start point. Event Manager Nauman and a senior TDCP official Misbah Ishaq told APP that all the arrangements were in place adding that 50-55 car racers have so far got their names registered but the list may grow as the registration would continue till Nov 7 evening. Asif Ali, a British national of Pakistani origin, would be among many others to join the stock category race on Nov 9 after participating in the qualifying round scheduled Nov 8. Asif has customized his race car in Pakistan and would be here to compete, said Nauman.

While the car racers would be negotiating with an almost oval-shaped race route, cultural events and games like tent pegging, spear throw, Kabaddi, ‘Mushaira’ and others would be taking place on the sidelines be it Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu or district Layyah. Noted folk singers including Arif Lohar and many others from the area including Gulab would perform singing for the car race lovers.

The race track from Muzaffargarh to tehsil Chobara of district Layyah via Kot Addu is almost 100 kilometers but the return route is different.

Race would begin from Changa Manga mound at Head Muhammad Wala in Muzaffargarh.

On Nov 7, Thursday, process of registration, tagging, technical inspection and medical inspection would be completed from 9am to 3 pm. Qualifying round would be held at Changa Manga mound in Muzaffargarh on Nov 8 to decide in which order the racers would begin their race.

Race contests would be held in thirteen different categories, officials said and added that the event would be utilized to project the culture of Punjab through buggy ride, Jhoomer dance on the beat of drum. School children would also perform at the event.

Meanwhile, DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar said that 863 constables, 93 head constables, 90 ASIs, 63 sub inspectors, and fifteen inspectors would be performing duty day and night under the supervision of six Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) to provide security cover to national and international racers besides the countless people who would be witnessing the mega car sport event as spectators.