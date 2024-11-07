Cashier embezzles Rs4.2m in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A cashier at a private business embezzled Rs4.2 million during cash handling in Rail Bazar police limits. A police report said on Wednesday that Saqib reported to the police that Shafique, a cashier at his business point, had embezzled Rs4.2 million from business. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation. Separately, unidentified accused took away a laptop and cash from a shop of Ali in Bano Market in Kotwali police limits. Meanwhile, robbers snatched cash, cell phone and other valuables from a woman, Huzaifa in Sultani Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad. Separately, unidentified thieves took away a motorcycle of Arshad from the courtyard of the District Court in Civil Lines police limits while thieves stormed into a house of Anwar in Mohala Usman Town in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and took away mobiles, cash and a water pump. The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

PFA unearths spurious ghee/oil factory

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a spurious ghee/oil factory in Faisalabad and imposed fine on its owner. A PFA spokesperson said here on Wednesday that a team, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Small Industrial Estate and unearthed a food factory where spurious ghee and edible oil was being prepared. When samples of the ghee and oil were examined in the laboratory, the lab report proved them spurious and unhygienic. Therefore, a fine of Rs300,000 was imposed on owner of the factory while further action was under progress, he added.

Oil-tanker gutted

A fire erupted in an oil-tanker at a filling station and engulfed two adjacent shops, a rickshaw and a motorcycle on canal road, near here on Wednesday. According to eyewitnesses, the oil-tanker was parked at a filling station of a private company near Thatha Pull Canal Road when it caught fire due to smoking, said the Rescue-1122 officials. At least 10 fire brigade tenders reached the site and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported during the mishap.