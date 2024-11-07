Choking in Smog

As smog continues to choke the throats and lungs of people across Punjab, reaching dangerously high levels not seen anywhere else in the world, the provincial government has decided to close educational institutions for 10 days in an effort to protect students and reduce the amount of smog produced. However, this move is ultimately a case of damage control. Despite a more robust anti-smog campaign this year, the government has not been entirely successful in addressing the root causes of smog.

Farmers continue to burn stubble, sometimes in close proximity to major highways like the motorway, while factories and old vehicles that emit large quantities of fumes still clog the streets. The reality is that the government lacks the manpower to enforce such a ban effectively, and there are no viable alternatives offered to replace the smog-producing activities. Having faced this crisis, the government now recognises that tackling smog requires far more effort than simply imposing temporary bans. Looking ahead to next year, it should focus on proactive measures and long-term solutions to reduce smog.

In the meantime, closing educational institutions is a stopgap measure that, while not solving the problem, provides some protection. Keeping children indoors, away from the smog they would otherwise be exposed to while playing outside, is an effective way to mitigate the health risks. Additionally, reducing the number of cars on the roads—many of which transport children to school and contribute heavily to traffic congestion—will help lessen the amount of smog in urban areas.

Given the success of remote learning during the COVID-19 lockdown, schools could consider implementing distance learning as a viable option during the “smog season”, allowing education to continue uninterrupted. These are desperate times, and it is hoped that the government will continue to take bold steps, unafraid of the challenges ahead.