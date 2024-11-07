The impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly evident in our daily lives, and it’s crucial for our community to take decisive action. We are witnessing rising sea levels and an increase in the frequency of natural disasters, highlighting the urgent need for change. I strongly encourage our local leaders to prioritise sustainability initiatives, invest in renewable energy sources, and actively educate our citizens on ways to reduce their carbon footprints. By working together, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

SAFIA HASIL,

Pashewar.