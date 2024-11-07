CM announces activation of Punjab Livestock Card from December 15

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday announced the activation of ‘Punjab Livestock Card’ from December 15 as 80,000 farmers across Punjab will benefit from the project. “Punjab’s first unique Livestock Card will be activated on 15 December,” said the chief minister while directing the authorities concerned to start an historic scheme for the livestock farmers in Punjab in a few months. She further stated that Punjab farmers will be on the path of development and progress after the launch of this unprecedented project.” She highlighted,”Registration for the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif livestock card has started. 80,000 farmers across Punjab will benefit from the project.” Madam chief minister said,”Through the CM Livestock Card, one can purchase ‘Wanda’, mineral mixture and silage from registered dealers.” She added,”Cattle farmers will be able to get an interest-free loan of Rs 27,000 per animal.” She underscored,”They will be able to get an interest-free loan of up to Rs 2 lakh 70 thousand for their cattle.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Livestock farmers will get loans in 04 months equal installments. Payment of loan will start after 04 months.” She added,”Livestock farmers can register for the said card by visiting the nearest veterinary hospital.” She flagged,”A message for the purpose can be sent to 8070 with the PLC and ID card number of the farmer . A Helpline 0800-09211 has also been activated for the convenience of potential applicants.” Madam chief minister said,”All measures are being taken for the economic independence of every farmer living in villages of Punjab.” She added,”We will fully support the farmers and cattle growers of Punjab.” She noted,”The journey of development has started. We will make everybody its stakeholder.” Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for adoption of a sustainable and integrated strategy to protect the environment, underscoring that natural resources must be safeguarded to ensure a secure future. In her message on the ‘International Day for Preventing Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict’, she said that wars and conflict cause not only the loss of human lives but also destruction of precious environment. She added, “In Gaza and other areas, not only people, but the environment are being destroyed by the war.” The chief minister highlighted that during times of conflict, “environmental and natural resources are brutally looted”, noting the severe consequences armed conflicts have on ecosystems.She emphasised that armed conflicts lead to deforestation, increased pollution of water and air, and a loss of soil fertility, and pointed out that flora and fauna also suffer the devastating impacts of these conflicts.

She concluded by stressing that all possible measures must be taken to prevent the destruction of our natural resources during times of war.