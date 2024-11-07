Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner wants city roads beautified

Our Staff Reporter
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, chaired a meeting on Wednesday at his office and  decided to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal and Shahrah-e-Quaiden in the first phase, as part of the government’s plan to enhance all major roads in the city. This initiative aims to improve the city’s conditions and provide better civic amenities. To achieve this, the Karachi Municipal Corporation, KDA, Cantonment Boards, Solid Waste Management Board, and Town Administrations will work together to beautify these key roads. The commissioner emphasized that all relevant organizations must fulfill their responsibilities. A detailed briefing was given on beautifying different roads. It was decided that Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaid, and Marine Promenade would be beautified in the first phase, and a survey has been completed. The meeting also decided that the KMC and KDA would work together, with other organizations like the Solid Waste Management Board, Cantonment Board, Town Administration, and others providing cooperation and assistance. A 15-day deadline was set to complete the beautification 

Smog control efforts intensify in twin cities

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1730869144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024