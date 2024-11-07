Crackdown on smog violations: seven arrested, nineteen FIRs filed

On Thursday, the Punjab government arrested seven individuals and registered 19 FIRs in a crackdown targeting smog-related violations.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, authorities fined 382 people a total of Rs 755,000, while 28 individuals received warnings. Violations included 12 instances of crop residue burning, 315 cases of smoke-emitting vehicles, two related to industrial activities, two involving brick kilns, and five other breaches of anti-smog measures.

This year, a total of 1,700 suspects have been arrested and 1,826 cases registered as part of the anti-smog campaign. Fines totaling over Rs 32 million were imposed on 19,291 violators, and warnings were issued to 1,247 individuals. Among recorded violations, 1,103 were for crop burning and 16,499 for high-emission vehicles.

Additional reports noted 310 violations in industrial activities, 631 in brick kilns, 42 at barbecues, and 180 at other locations. Furthermore, officials reported that 4,695 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, while 445 were impounded.

In total, 715,363 vehicles were fined this year, with 155,494 impounded, and fitness certificates for over 10,000 vehicles were suspended as part of efforts to reduce pollution.