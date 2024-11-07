Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Crackdown on smog violations: seven arrested, nineteen FIRs filed

Crackdown on smog violations: seven arrested, nineteen FIRs filed
Web Desk
8:58 PM | November 07, 2024
National

On Thursday, the Punjab government arrested seven individuals and registered 19 FIRs in a crackdown targeting smog-related violations.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, authorities fined 382 people a total of Rs 755,000, while 28 individuals received warnings. Violations included 12 instances of crop residue burning, 315 cases of smoke-emitting vehicles, two related to industrial activities, two involving brick kilns, and five other breaches of anti-smog measures.

This year, a total of 1,700 suspects have been arrested and 1,826 cases registered as part of the anti-smog campaign. Fines totaling over Rs 32 million were imposed on 19,291 violators, and warnings were issued to 1,247 individuals. Among recorded violations, 1,103 were for crop burning and 16,499 for high-emission vehicles.

Additional reports noted 310 violations in industrial activities, 631 in brick kilns, 42 at barbecues, and 180 at other locations. Furthermore, officials reported that 4,695 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, while 445 were impounded.

Government intensifies crackdown on smuggling to boost economic stability

In total, 715,363 vehicles were fined this year, with 155,494 impounded, and fitness certificates for over 10,000 vehicles were suspended as part of efforts to reduce pollution.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1730951993.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024