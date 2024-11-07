Eighth edition of Pakistan Industrial Expo from 9th

LAHORE - The eighth edition of the Pakistan Industrial Expo starting from November 09, 2024, is poised to make a significant impact at the Lahore Expo Centre, bringing together over 130 international companies under one roof.

This three-day event has garnered unwavering support from a media group as well as key institutions such as the University of Sargodha, University of Punjab, the Constructors Association of Pakistan, Daroghawala Industry Owners Association, Karachi Chamber of Commerce, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and more than thirty other prominent business chambers and associations. Organized by Everest International Expo, the exhibition will serve as a vital platform for showcasing the latest advancements across various industries, including CNC machinery, mechanical equipment, industrial components, automotive and motorcycle parts & accessories, hardware tools, construction and decoration, renewable energy, and more. Among the key participants will be leading Chinese enterprises from the CNC sector, presenting their state-of-the-art equipment and technologies.

“This year’s Pakistan Industrial Expo is not just a display of industrial strength; it’s a convergence of innovation, collaboration, and economic opportunity,” said Wang Zihai, Director of Everest International Expo. “We are proud to have the support of numerous business associations, which underscores the importance of this event in driving economic growth and technological advancement in Pakistan.” The expo will feature a wide range of activities, including product launches, technical seminars, and business matchmaking sessions. These activities will provide ample opportunities for attendees to engage with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge technologies, and forge valuable partnerships.

Notable speakers at the event will include Dr Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, whose welcome address will highlight the expo’s role in fostering economic and technological growth in Pakistan and emphasize the strategic partnerships between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of the University of Punjab, will discuss the importance of academic-industrial collaboration and future initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between educational institutions and the industrial sector.

Naeem Chohadry, Vice Chairman of the Constructors Association of Pakistan, will praise the impact of the expo on the construction industry and the opportunities it presents for local constructors to collaborate with international partners. Additionally, Aasim Rafique, President of the Daroghawala Industry Owners Association, will reaffirm the expo’s significance for Pakistan’s manufacturing and industrial sectors, discussing strategies to promote industrial growth and competitiveness.

Armughan Muqeem, Managing Partner Everest International Expo, also addressed the media and vowed to strengthen the Pakistani industries by ensuring B2B interaction during these three days.

“We invite all stakeholders in the Pakistani industrial sector to join us at the Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024,” added Zeeshan Hashmi, Deputy General Manager of Everest International Expo. “This is your chance to be part of a transformative event that will shape the future of industry in Pakistan. The benefits of this expo will be shared by the entire society.”