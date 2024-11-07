Fakhar Jihan sworn in as KP minister

Peshawar - Syed Fakhar Jihan took the oath of office as a Provincial Minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place at the Governor House, where Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath. Attendees included Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, provincial ministers, members of the provincial assembly, the Inspector General of Police, senior civil bureaucrats, political workers, and other dignitaries.

After his oath, Fakhar Jihan expressed gratitude towards his party’s leadership, including Imran Khan, Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and Chief Minister Gandapur, as well as the people of his constituency. He pledged to serve with dedication, aiming to address public needs impartially and focus on improving the lives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s citizens.

Fakhar Jihan highlighted his commitment to tackling challenges in areas like education, health, security, and infrastructure. He assured that all resources would be used effectively to bring development and prosperity to the province. He emphasized his resolve, stating, “I will ensure that I serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the best of my abilities.”