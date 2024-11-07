Fawad urges Pakistani leadership to adopt proactive stance to safeguard national political autonomy

Gujar khan - The real resolution to the struggles of PTI founder Imran Khan lies within Pakistan’s political and legal landscape, despite that PTI supporters and international advocates are vocal for his release. This was stated by former PTI minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in Jhelum on Wednesday. Commenting on the landslide victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential elections, Fawad suggested that the return of Trump to the presidency represents a significant shift in U.S. politics, with possible ramifications for Pakistan. “Donald Trump’s personal admiration for Imran Khan, based on their personal relationship and shared nationalist outlook, could indeed influence U.S.-Pakistan relations under his administration,” he predicted, adding that, “any overt intervention of Trump administration for PTI founder’s release would be less likely.” He suggested that there was no respite in sight for Imran Khan’s challenges until there is a shift in the political landscape or substantial legal developments.

Responding to a query about the PTI’s accusations against the Biden Administration for ouster of Imran Khan from office in 2022, the former minister held that Trump’s return could provide an opportunity to reset ties based on shared interests and concerns about sovereignty.

He further said, “The recent calls from U.S. congressmen for Imran Khan’s release suggest that there is a growing awareness in the U.S. of Pakistan’s internal political dynamics, adding, “such support, however, remains largely symbolic unless backed by concrete diplomatic or economic measures.”

“If Congress maintains pressure, Trump’s administration might consider diplomatic avenues to advocate for fair judicial processes,” he assumed.

Calling upon the Pakistani leadership, Mr. Chaudhry suggested that they need to adopt a proactive stance to safeguard national political autonomy amidst the flux of U.S. foreign policy under Trump or any other administration. This could involve strengthening diplomatic ties with a wider array of allies to reduce dependency on the U.S. alone and emphasizing its commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law to build internal and international credibility, he said.

The former minister also emphasized investing in domestic economic stability to help Pakistan reduce vulnerabilities that could make it susceptible to external political pressures. He added that the incumbent government has openly supported the Biden Administration and their public criticism of Donald Trump is a matter of record. “Senior ministers like Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif rushed to delete their tweets against Trump, after his victory, which they enthusiastically did in the past,” he chided.