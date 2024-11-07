FC Balochistan celebrates Allama Iqbal's legacy with student competitions in Turbat

The (South) organized a series of events in Turbat to honor Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s enduring legacy as a philosopher-poet and national icon.

The main ceremony, held at FC Headquarters (South), saw enthusiastic participation from students across various educational institutions, including the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation School and local colleges.

The event’s highlight was a speech competition dedicated to Iqbal's life, philosophy, and poetry. Shehzad from Ata Shad Degree College won the English category, while Shahida from Government Girls Degree College topped the Urdu contest.

Prizes were awarded by the chief guest, who praised the students for their dedication and eloquence, fostering a strong sense of national pride and intellectual heritage among Pakistan’s youth.