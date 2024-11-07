FCA for Sept: Nepra directs Discos to reimburse Rs1.27 per unit to consumers

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has directed the Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (Discos) to reimburse Rs1.2754 per unit to the consumers on account of fuel charges adjustments for the month of September 2024.

In its petition, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had sought Nepra nod for the return of Re0.7057 per unit to the consumers of Discos, however, the Authority, after incorporating various adjustments, has reviewed and assessed a national average uniform decrease of Rs1.2754 per unit in the applicable tariff for Discos on account of variations in the fuel charges for September 2024, said a decision issued by Nepra here Wednesday. In the petition, CPPA claimed that the reference fuel charges for September 2024 were Rs9.8006 per unit, while the total cost per unit amounted to Rs9.0949 per unit, and requested Nepra, that Discos be allowed to refund the Re0.7057 per unit differential to consumers on account of FCA for September 2024.

CPPA-G also requested net positive amount of Rs7,504.8 million as previous adjustments. Regarding previous adjustment of Rs.8.2 billion for bagasse-based power plants, the Authority revised the fuel cost component of bagasse based power plants from FY2018 to FY2024, pursuant to the Authority decision dated 07.02.2024. Pursuant to the Authority’s decisions, CPPA-G requested adjustment of Rs8.2 billion, for different power plants. Regarding previous adjustment claims of bagasse-based power plants, the Authority obtained details of actual payments made by CPPA-G to different bagasse-based power plants out of the claimed amount of Rs8,239.345 million. As per the details submitted by CPPA-G, an amount of Rs2,138.835 million has been verified and paid as of October 28, 2024.

In view thereof, the Authority has decided to allow the amount of Rs.2,138.835 million in the instant FCA and the remaining amount would be considered once it has been verified. Regarding previous adjustments of negative Rs. 11.5 million and positive adjustment of Rs.35.48 million for Engro Power Qadirpur and China Power Hub for the month of July 2024, respectively, the same are being technically verified. Therefore, the Authority has decided to provisionally account for the same in the instant FCA. Once the same are verified, adjustment required, if any, will be made subsequently. CPPA-G, in addition, also provided details regarding net metering units procured by DISCOs.

According to the decision, the refund shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff and agriculture consumers of all the Discos. It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level. The FCA adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2024 and Discos shall reflect the FCA in the billing month of November 2024.