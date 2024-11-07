Fish of the season: A must try trout winter recipe for food lovers

PESHAWAR - Renowned for its historical significance and unparalleled hospitality, Peshawar is also a culinary hotspot that attracts foreign and domestic tourists alike with its diverse and delicious food offerings especially during winter. As winter sets in, the city’s gastronomic scene shifts into overdrive, with the cold season bringing with it an array of sought-after varities of food specialties—none more so than the delectable trout fish. A prized winter delicacy, trout fish has found its place in the hearts of food lovers in KP especially Swat, Makakand, Hazara and Peshawar as these cities grow increasingly known for popular dishes like the iconic Chappli Kabab, Sri Paye, Rice-Polao, Beef Nehari and BBQs. However, it is the trout, often brought from the cool waters of Malakand and Hazara divisions, that truly shines during winter in Peshawar. As the chill in the air heightens, locals and visitors alike find themselves drawn to the famed Qissa Khawani and Namak Mandi bazaars at Peshawar. The unmistakable scent of sizzling Chappli Kabab and deep-fried fish wafts through these bustling streets, attracting visitors in droves. “As special winter offer, we have received sufficient trout stock from Swat and Mansehra districts keeping in view Peshawarties’ pressing demands,” said Barakat Shah, the owner of a famous fish outlet at Qissa Khwani bazaar while talking to APP. He said, “The recipe of trout fish is very simple and cost as well as time-efficient. We prepare trout in oil after its proper water wash and cutting. Later, varieties of spicy sauces, pomegranate seed powder, salt and other species ingredients are properly mixed. Before making it fry on medium flame, the fish is properly marinated for about two hours to ensure that all sauces are intact and color is unchanged and later served to customers with chips, sauces (Chitnis), salad and naans.” Barkat, who remained associated with the fish business for 20 years said that most people wanted deep-fried fish, some liked ‘tawa macchi’ and wanted grilled and baked trout fish for eating at shops as well as taking the parcel for their loved ones. Vendors, with their expertise, also prepare trout in a variety of ways—grilled, fried, or simmered in rich, aromatic spices, making it an irresistible feast.

Notably, the fish markets around Ghanta Ghar, Peshawar’s central fish trading hub, play a pivotal role in supplying this winter delicacy. Here, both the rainbow and brown trout varieties are sought after, with fishmongers and restaurateurs offering an expansive selection that includes the rare Mushka, Raho, Simon, Pomfret, Mahsher, and even brown trout. “Trout is my favorite seafood as its meat is full of proteins and vitamins besides easily digestible,” said Fayaz Khan, a retired teacher while talking to APP.

He said, “Normally on every weekend, I visit Peshawar to enjoy trout fish with my family. But today, I rushed to the famous Qissa Khwani to enjoy my favorite food to beat the severe cold that gripped Peshawar Valley for the last few days.”