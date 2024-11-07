Thursday, November 07, 2024
Four Soldiers martyred in South Waziristan
Web Desk
9:46 PM | November 07, 2024
National

In a fierce exchange of fire in the Karama area of South Waziristan, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while combating militants, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The clash resulted in the deaths of five militants due to the effective counteraction by Pakistan’s security forces.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Taib Shah (38, District Tank), Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (30, District Karak), Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (30, District Karak), and Lance Naik Habibullah (28, District Orakzai), who fought valiantly during the operation.

Following the encounter, security forces initiated a sanitization operation to clear the area of remaining threats. The military reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism and emphasized the nation’s strengthened resolve through the sacrifices of its soldiers.

