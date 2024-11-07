Principal, four teachers die as school van collides with truck in DG Khan

In a tragic road accident, four educators, including the principal of a school, lost their lives after a school van collided with a truck in Dera Ghazi Khan's Sakhi Pasroor area.

According to police reports, the collision left four people dead and seven others injured. The injured and deceased have been transported to hospital.

In a similar incident earlier, four children died, and 10 others were injured when a school van crashed into a tractor trolley on Shorkot Road in Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh. The accident happened near the motorway bridge, where a speeding van carrying 18 children overturned after colliding with the trolley.

Emergency responders shifted the injured and deceased to THQ hospital, while the van driver reportedly fled the scene.

Another fatal accident occurred recently near Gadani Mor in Hub, Balochistan, where three people were burned to death after a car carrying Iranian petrol collided with a motorcycle, igniting a fire. The fire brigade managed to control the flames, but both vehicles were extensively damaged, according to police reports.