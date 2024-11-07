Gandapur launches third phase of Drug-Free Peshawar plan

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launched the third phase of the “Drug-Free Peshawar” program on Wednesday, aimed at rehabilitating 2,000 drug addicts. The provincial government allocated Rs. 320 million for this initiative, which will provide treatment and facilities at rehabilitation centers for individuals suffering from addiction.

An awareness campaign, including a seminar and walk held at the University of Peshawar, seeks to educate the youth on the dangers of drug use. The seminar was attended by provincial cabinet members, MPs, university heads, faculty, students, and religious scholars.

In his address, Gandapur reaffirmed the provincial government’s zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse, directing relevant authorities to take strict action against drug traffickers. He urged targeting major drug dealers and ensuring their prosecution.

The Chief Minister highlighted that in previous phases, 2,400 individuals had been rehabilitated, with plans to extend the program to include those from other provinces and neighboring countries. He emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a drug-free province and reintegrating rehabilitated individuals into society. The government has also set up control rooms in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to monitor the program’s implementation.

Gandapur called for the involvement of religious scholars, teachers, civil society, and media to support the mission’s success, and encouraged citizens to use the new portal to report complaints for resolution.