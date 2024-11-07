Government intensifies crackdown on smuggling to boost economic stability

In a sustained effort to stabilize Pakistan’s economy, the government has ramped up its crackdown on smuggling, addressing a major threat to economic growth and public safety.

Law enforcement agencies seized large quantities of smuggled goods last week, including 375 metric tons of fertilizer, 33.95 metric tons of wheat, 6,799 cartons of cigarettes, 465 rolls of cloth, and 0.241 million liters of Iranian oil.

Since September 2023, authorities have confiscated significant amounts of contraband, totaling over 13,000 metric tons of fertilizer, nearly 3,800 metric tons of wheat, 35,000 metric tons of sugar, 4.39 million cartons of cigarettes, 155,502 cloth rolls, and 17.79 million liters of Iranian oil.

The government remains committed to combating smuggling to protect economic stability and foster national prosperity. This ongoing operation is expected to curb illegal trade, strengthen economic recovery, and enhance confidence in Pakistan’s economic system.