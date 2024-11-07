Govt announces public holiday on November 9

The federal government of Pakistan has declared a public holiday on November 9 to mark Iqbal Day, paying tribute to the national poet and philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

This holiday, confirmed by a Cabinet Division notice, honors Iqbal’s significant contributions to Pakistan.

Iqbal Day, celebrated annually on November 9, commemorates the birth of Allama Iqbal, who was born in Sialkot in 1877. After receiving his early education in traditional and missionary schools, he completed his matriculation. He later graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Government College, Lahore, in 1897, followed by a Master’s degree two years later. Iqbal then began his teaching career as a lecturer in history, philosophy, and English at Lahore’s Oriental College.

Allama Iqbal, widely regarded as the visionary behind Pakistan, used his poetry to inspire the Muslim youth of the subcontinent to strive for independence from British rule and pursue the idea of a separate homeland.

Though he passed away on April 21, 1938, and did not witness the creation of Pakistan, his ideas continue to influence and inspire Pakistani culture, identity, and unity.