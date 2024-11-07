Govt taking steps to establish Danish Schools in KP

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says the Federal Government is taking steps to establish Danish Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and promote quality education in the province, reported by Radio Pakistan.

He was talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad today.

The Minister said restoring peace and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a priority for the Federal Government and is ready to provide all possible cooperation regarding security in the province.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are our brothers, and their welfare is a top priority of the Federal Government. He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be deprived of their rights. He said cultural activities will be promoted in the province.

The two leaders discussed the law and order situation in the province, the provincial government's lack of attention, Federal Government's measures for economic development, engaging youth in positive activities, and the establishment of Danish Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of a media hub in Dera Ismail Khan and the provision of other facilities.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both the leaders emphasized joint efforts to restore peace and order in the province.

Various proposals related to the promotion of educational and cultural activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also discussed during the meeting.

Faisal Karim Kundi said steps will be taken to keep the youth away from disruptive politics and engage them in positive activities.

He appreciated the innovation and positive changes in the Ministry of Information and its allied departments.