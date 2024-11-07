Govt to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2030: Industries minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain yesterday unveiled the government plan to transform transportation landscape by setting up 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by 2030. Speaking at an ‘exhibition of electric bike models’ organized by the Engineering Development Board (EDB), he emphasized the government’s commitment to reducing fuel dependency, cutting carbon emissions, and promoting cleaner, sustainable transportation. With growing private sector interest and government-backed incentives, this push toward electric mobility is poised to significantly benefit both the economy and the environment, he maintained. The minister said around 31 companies have expressed interest in investing in electric vehicles in Pakistan while 2 companies were granted permission to manufacture eclectic vehicle. He said: “Pakistan is now in a position to export three-wheelers.” The minister highlighted the some key initiative to promote the electric vehicles across the country. He said that manufacturing activities will soon begin by private companies, boosting the industry. The minister said the government would launch the second electric vehicle policy by November 30 to further promote eco-friendly transportation. He said Punjab government was also working on two and three-wheeler electric vehicles. The minister also announced that 100 students will receive electric bikes based on merit through a bidding process conducted in a transparent and fair manner. The government has earmarked Rs 4 billion for electric motor cycle. He said, private sector plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, with the country’s economy moving towards improvement, he remarked. This shift towards eco-friendly transportation is expected to have a positive impact on Pakistan’s environment and economy, he added. Hussain said with the govt’s support and private sector investment, country is poised for a greener future.