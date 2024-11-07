Gulf countries eager to invest in South Punjab’s livestock sector, says ACS

MULTAN - South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Fuad Hashim Rabbani announced that Gulf countries were showing strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s livestock and dairy farming sectors, recognising the vast potential of South Punjab.

Speaking during a visit by senior officers attending the 36th course at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad, he stated that these investments could significantly boost the regional economy and support food security efforts.

During the visit, ACS Rabbani, accompanied by Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and Director Staff Member Shumaila Zubair, highlighted agriculture and livestock as the backbone of South Punjab’s economy.

He shared that the South Punjab Secretariat was integrating advanced technologies, including drones and sensors, into the agriculture sector, alongwith modern irrigation systems to optimize water use and increase crop and meat production.

“Our collaboration with China in these technological advancements is transforming our agricultural landscape,” he noted. Rabbani also underscored the global halal meat market’s immense value, positioning South Punjab as a key player.

He outlined Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Livestock Card” programme, designed to empower rural women across 13 districts by distributing 11,000 livestock through a lottery. Secretary Services provided an update on the region’s progress, discussing the “Zero Out of School Children” campaign, clean water initiatives, Subhe Nau Schools, and digital reforms such as e-filing and e-procurement systems.

At the event’s close, a shield was presented to ACS Rabbani in recognition of his dedication to regional development.