ICC expresses satisfaction with Pakistan’s pitches after successful England series

Web Sports Desk
5:24 PM | November 07, 2024
Sports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed satisfaction with the pitches used in Pakistan's recent Test series against England, stating that no complaints were received regarding the Rawalpindi pitch.

Pakistan won the home series 2-1, marking their first Test series victory on home soil in three years and their first red-ball series win under captain Shan Masood, who faced significant pressure ahead of the matches.

After a tough loss in the first Test, Pakistan made a strong comeback, revitalizing their lineup with Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Kamran Ghulam, and Zahid Mahmood, ultimately sealing a memorable series victory.

