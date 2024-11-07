ICCI ready to collaborate with DHA for constructing state of the art Medical City

ISLAMABAD - President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi has highlighted the private sector’s pivotal role in creating employment opportunities, boosting economic growth, and contributing to national development.

Addressing as guest of honour at the unveiling of DHA Islamabad Property Expo, he said that ICCI is the core representative body of over 10,000 business leaders belonging to trade and Industry of the region and is successfully playing the role of a bridge between the government and business community. He expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in its future real estate projects by proposing a joint venture for constructing a Medical City, poised to attract an estimated $10 billion in foreign direct investment to turn Islamabad as a hub for healthcare innovation, research, and development and generating numerous job opportunities as well as significantly contributing to country’s economy.

Nasir Qureshi also proposed the holding of a grand industrial expo to bring together 200 national and international industries under one roof, showcasing Pakistan’s potential on the global stage, adding that by uniting key players from various sectors, the expo will foster business collaborations, drive economic growth, and position Pakistan as a significant player in the global market. Furthermore, he proposed a grand industrial expo to unite 200 national and international industries under one roof, showcasing Pakistan’s potential on the global stage. This initiative will not only highlight DHA’s development but also strengthen country’s industrial ties with the international business community. Nasir Qureshi also envisioned to establish a state of the art expo center in Islamabad which can be a game-changer for the region’s economic development with the potential to attract over $100 billion in foreign direct investment, creating a dynamic hub for trade, innovation, and industry. ICCI president also congratulated DHA management for the successful unveiling of DHA Ghandhara by terming it as a milestone in its legacy of excellence which will surely be a value addition to Islamabad’s real estate sector and regional economic growth.