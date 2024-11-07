IHC summons Adiala jail official over blocked PTI access to Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the superintendent of Adiala Jail over allegations of non-compliance with court orders allowing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to meet PTI founder , who is currently in detention. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing on Thursday, in response to a contempt of court petition filed by Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry.

During the hearing, Chaudhry argued that previous court directives, in line with jail rules, permitted PTI officials to visit Khan. He expressed frustration over the jail authorities’ continued denial of access to his client, despite the formation of a three-member lawyer commission mandated by the court.

Chaudhry stated that repeated attempts to arrange the meeting had been obstructed, forcing him to file the petition and seek legal recourse once again. Justice Khan inquired about the matter from the state counsel, who stated he had no updates on the situation but suggested that the jail superintendent would be able to clarify the reasons for the continued restrictions.

The court ordered the superintendent of Adiala Jail to appear in court on November 12 to provide a detailed explanation for the non-compliance.