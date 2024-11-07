Imran’s trial in £190m case enters final phase

ISLAMABAD - The trial against the PTI’s founder in 190 million pounds reference has entered the final phase after the defense finally concluded the cross-examination against all 35 prosecution witnesses before accountability court. The defense lawyer took around three-month time to conclude cross-examination against last witness due to which the trial was prolonged. Nasir Javed Rana, Accountability Court Judge, heard the reference against PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi. Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Usman Gul cross-examined the last witness and NAB investigation officer Umar Nadeem.

After this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s prosecutor said that they wouldn’t present more witnesses in the case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till November 8. It would record the statements of two accused including PTI founder and Bushra Bibi under section-242 on next date. The accused would be shared questionnaire to answer on the allegations.

Also, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) would hear the post-arrest bail petition of PTI founder on November 12, in toshakhana II case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would hear the bail case of PTI’s founder on next date. The court had already sought comments from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this case.

Earlier, the IHC bench had granted bail to wife of PTI’s founder Bushra Bibi in the same case last month. The both accused were alleged to illegally attain the Bulgarian jewelry set from Toshakhana.