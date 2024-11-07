Installation of cameras under safe city project begins in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi said that installation process of security cameras under project has been started. He said this while addressing to traders at the chamber of small traders and industries here on Wednesday. As many as 50 cameras would be installed at different link roads of the city aimed to expedite police ability and judgment capacity against criminals. He said that nation cannot progress without accelerating trade activities even at village, town and city levels. He said that police was striving on war footing basis to make Sargodha zero crime city.

Youth killed by unknowns

A boy was killed in a firing incident here at Deowal Bhakhi road on Wednesday. A police spokesperson said that Muhammad Ansar Abass (19) resident of Deowal was heading to Bhulwal for his personal work on his car when all of sudden some five unidentified armed outlaws stopped his car, killed him on the spot after opening fire at him and burnt his car and body. Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams rushed the spot, shifted the samples of the burnt body to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

Courts awards death penalty to murderer

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SC) Irfan Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in killing of his wife. According to prosecution, Nasrullah resident of Bhulwal had killed his wife on 3rd June 2023. Sadr Bhulwal police arrested the accused and presented challan in the court for trial.