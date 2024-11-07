Investing in GB

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s announcement on Wednesday to provide an immediate 100-megawatt power supply and a Rs. 100 million merit endowment for university students in Gilgit-Baltistan came at a crucial time. Gilgit-Baltistan, relies heavily on federal support for development projects and policy implementation.

As such, Prime Minister Sharif is directly responsible for the region’s affairs. His focus on improving education and increasing the power supply, especially to the remote areas grappling with extreme temperature fluctuations, is a much-needed step forward. These initiatives will help address the pressing challenges faced by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. However, beyond these measures, the Prime Minister must also dedicate efforts to promoting tourism.

While the idea of boosting tourism has been part of government agendas in the past, it has often been overshadowed by infrastructure projects aimed at improving access to Gilgit-Baltistan. Now that these access issues have been largely resolved, the time is ripe for a more thoughtful approach to tourism. The Prime Minister would do well to heed the views of the native people of Gilgit-Baltistan, who seek a more sustainable and nuanced approach than what is currently in place. Simply building infrastructure to accommodate an unlimited influx of tourists risks overwhelming the region and damaging the natural beauty that makes it so special. Investment in tourism must be accompanied by thoughtful and effective programs to ensure that the region’s beauty is preserved. This includes initiatives like recycling, waste management, and the development of better facilities in carefully designed, centralised tourist hotspots. Our tourism policy must go beyond simply increasing access; it must also safeguard the environment.

The news that the Qatari government has shown interest in investing in tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan is a welcome development. With the right investment and a forward-thinking mindset, Gilgit-Baltistan could become one of the most visited regions in the country. As the region’s patron, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif must ensure that this potential is realised as soon as possible.