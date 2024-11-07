Thursday, November 07, 2024
Iqbal Day: SBP to observe public holiday on Nov 9

November 07, 2024
KARACHI   -   The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all the banking and financial institutions will observe public holiday on November 9, 2024 on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day.  “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Saturday, November 09, 2024 being public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” read a circular letter issued by SBP’s Banking Policy and Regulations Department on Wednesday.  To mark the 147th birth anniversary of great poet philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, also known as “Poet of the East” and “Conceiver of Pakistan”, all the banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) will also observe the public holiday on November 09, 2024.

