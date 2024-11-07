IT, data role vital for sustainable development: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday said that the Information Technology and data are transformative forces driving sustainable development and socio-economic growth. IT provides accurate, real-time data on water resources, climate patterns and agricultural needs, she said while addressing Parliamentarian Dialogue Session on “Inclusive Policy Reforms for Improved Water and Food Security in a Changing Climate.” She said data empowers policymakers to make informed decisions that are responsive to real-time challenges. By leveraging IT, policymakers can create data-driven, inclusive policies that promote sustainable water and food security, she added. Shaza Fatima said that water security and its proper usage is being ensured through technology, adding that technology is also being used in agriculture sector today.

She said the Ministry of IT & Telecom launched initiatives to enhance IT adoption, making data more open and accessible for improved public services and evidence-based policymaking.

She said the rapid advancement in Pakistan’s IT sector underscores its critical role in securing the nation’s economic future.

She said Ministry of IT is committed to fostering innovation, digital transformation and economic growth.

Minister of State for IT said that exports of Pakistan’s IT sector are increasing.