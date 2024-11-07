K2 Gamer, Peace E-Sports C’ship 2024 ends

Peshawar - The K2 Gamer and Peace E-Sports Championship 2024, a collaborative effort between Gamer Pakistan Inc., K2Gamer Pakistan, and The Peace Schools & Colleges, concluded successfully in Nowshera, highlighting exceptional gaming talent across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event, part of The Peace Schools & Colleges’ annual sports festival, featured fierce competition in Tekken 7, PUBG Battle Royale, and Free Fire, with over 180 gamers from eight campuses participating. Awais Waqar from Mardan Campus secured first place in Tekken 7, followed by Ali Saad and Muneeb in second and third.

Dignitaries including Sana Ullah, CEO of The Peace School and College System, and Muhammad Jamal Qureshi, CEO of K2Gamer Pakistan, praised the players’ dedication and teamwork. The event demonstrated the growing role of e-sports in student engagement and skill development.