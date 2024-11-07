Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP Food Dept seizes 2,500kg of substandard meat

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Under the Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda program” and following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department conducted a crackdown on a gang supplying stale and substandard meat, seizing around 2,500 kilograms of unsafe meat at a checkpoint on GT Road in Peshawar.

The meat was disposed of immediately according to safety procedures. Food Department officials stated that the raid was conducted early on Wednesday morning, following a tip-off about a vehicle transporting unsafe meat. The inspection team intercepted the vehicle and found hundreds of kilograms of spoiled meat. After testing by the Livestock Department’s meat testing lab, the meat was declared unsafe for human consumption, leading to its prompt disposal.

The rotten meat was reportedly being transported from Punjab to various cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The vehicle’s owners were arrested, and an FIR was registered against the accused. Legal action is underway.

Saif expresses concern over lack of effective accountability system

Secretary of the Food Department Saqib Raza Aslam announced the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the network involved in the distribution of substandard meat and uncover the full extent of the operation.

Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru commended the inspection team for their successful raid and emphasized that stern legal action would be taken against those endangering public health. He directed the department to intensify efforts to protect citizens’ health across the province.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1730951993.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024