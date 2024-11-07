KP Food Dept seizes 2,500kg of substandard meat

Peshawar - Under the Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda program” and following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department conducted a crackdown on a gang supplying stale and substandard meat, seizing around 2,500 kilograms of unsafe meat at a checkpoint on GT Road in Peshawar.

The meat was disposed of immediately according to safety procedures. Food Department officials stated that the raid was conducted early on Wednesday morning, following a tip-off about a vehicle transporting unsafe meat. The inspection team intercepted the vehicle and found hundreds of kilograms of spoiled meat. After testing by the Livestock Department’s meat testing lab, the meat was declared unsafe for human consumption, leading to its prompt disposal.

The rotten meat was reportedly being transported from Punjab to various cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The vehicle’s owners were arrested, and an FIR was registered against the accused. Legal action is underway.

Secretary of the Food Department Saqib Raza Aslam announced the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the network involved in the distribution of substandard meat and uncover the full extent of the operation.

Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru commended the inspection team for their successful raid and emphasized that stern legal action would be taken against those endangering public health. He directed the department to intensify efforts to protect citizens’ health across the province.