KP govt to file case against Islamabad IG over attacks on PTI workers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to file an FIR against Islamabad's Inspector General (IG) Ali Nasir Rizvi, following incidents during recent protests in the capital.

This decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the meeting, cabinet members discussed the excessive use of force against PTI workers during protests in Islamabad, including the deployment of tear gas and reported violence. The cabinet also agreed to file a writ petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, informed journalists at the Peshawar Press Club that an FIR would specifically be lodged against the IG Islamabad over an attack on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House. Saif detailed that, in the course of the incident, vehicles and furniture were damaged, government officials were harassed, and families of MPAs faced intimidation.

Dr. Saif added that the KP government was determined to pursue this case against the Islamabad IG. He also highlighted similar previous legal actions, referencing cases such as the one registered in Lahore against those who attempted to obstruct the vehicle of former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and the murder case filed in Pakistan concerning the killing of MQM leader Dr. Imran Farooq in London.