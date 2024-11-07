KP govt to launch interest-free Ehsas Loan Scheme

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken another public-friendly step by completing all necessary actions to launch the interest-free Ehsaas Loan Scheme.

In this regard, an important meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Muzamil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance. The meeting was attended by Dr Amjad Ali, Minister for Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Tufail Anjum, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Technical Education and Vocational Training; Nazar Hussain Shah, Secretary of Zakat; and other relevant stakeholders.

The meeting was informed that under the interest-free Ehsaas Loan Scheme, loans of up to five years will be provided. These loans will be interest-free and aimed at supporting small businesses and housing construction.

Speaking at the meeting, Advisor Muzamil Aslam stated that the Ehsaas Loan Scheme will create new business opportunities, generate employment, and help eradicate poverty in the province. He also mentioned that the scheme has the support of the Akhuwat Foundation in providing these interest-free loans to the public.

While issuing instructions to the concerned authorities, Finance Advisor Muzamil Aslam emphasized that all stakeholders must finalize their memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for the Ehsaas Loan Scheme by the end of this month. He noted that the Ehsaas Loan Scheme is the first and largest initiative of its kind in Pakistan.

He also stated that the interest-free Ehsaas Loan Scheme is a continuation of the loan program initiated in 2022 by the previous PTI government. Following the vision of Imran Khan, the scheme is part of their ongoing efforts to alleviate poverty.