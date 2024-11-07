Kundi for opening of western border points to enhance trade

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday stressed the importance of opening the seven western border points with Afghanistan to enhance regional trade and connectivity, particularly through the Central Asia Corridor.

He shared these views during a meeting with delegates from the National Defence University (NDU), led by Major General Muhammad Raza Aizad, Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies and Research Analysis. The 26th National Security Workshop, attended by participants from various sectors, including parliamentarians, academics, and business leaders, visited the Governor House in Peshawar.

The Governor welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the constitutional responsibilities and historical significance of the Governor House. During the meeting, participants raised questions on the situation in newly merged districts, higher education, natural resources, and other important matters.

Governor Kundi emphasized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s strategic location along the Afghanistan border and advocated for the opening of all border crossings to improve trade and boost regional economic activity, benefiting Central Asia. He also raised concerns about the challenges faced by the merged tribal districts, still waiting for their due rights and benefits despite being integrated into the province.

Kundi also discussed various provincial issues, including energy, natural resources, and the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue. He noted the province’s untapped hydroelectric potential, which has contributed to high electricity costs, and highlighted the struggle for a fair share of oil, gas, and water resources. He concluded that workshops like this provide opportunities to present solutions for the province’s betterment.

Governor condemns attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed deep concern and sorrow over the attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi, calling it a highly distressing incident.

The Governor described the attack on Chinese citizens as “extremely alarming” and emphasized that such acts of violence were part of a broader conspiracy by anti-Pakistan forces.

In his statement, Governor Kundi said the attack was a deliberate attempt to destabilize the peaceful relationship between Pakistan and China. He added that the people of Pakistan were deeply saddened by the tragic killings and shared in the grief of the Chinese community. “The Pakistani public stands in solidarity with China and condemns this heinous act. The murder of Chinese nationals is a deliberate provocation by forces who seek to harm the bilateral ties between the two countries,” Kundi remarked.

Governor appoints Tariq Mehmood as CM’s aide

KP Governor Kundi has appointed Tariq Mehmood as special assistant to Chief Minister.

According to a notification of KP Administration Department, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3(1) of the constitution the Governor has appointed Tariq Mehmood as special assistant to CM on the advice of the latter.