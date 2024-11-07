Lahore Police intensifies security measures for Chinese nationals

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana has called for enhanced security protocols to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals.

During a recent review session assessing the performance of civil lines and city divisions, he emphasized strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect Chinese citizens.

Kamyana also directed robust measures for traffic management and seamless parking arrangements during the Raiwind public gathering. He urged swift, intelligence-based operations to track down drug dealers, with senior officers overseeing anti-drug initiatives.

Prioritizing justice, CCPO Lahore stressed the need for professional and merit-based investigations to assist victims effectively. He recommended incorporating advanced technology alongside human intelligence for tracking criminals and called for a focused crackdown on mobile snatchers and motorcycle theft.

Police officials approved the placement of security barriers in housing societies and parking areas in high-crime locations, with a commitment to strengthening community policing and enhancing professional skills for fair justice delivery.