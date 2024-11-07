Lahore Youth Festival athletics competitions conclude

LAHORE - The final competitions of six athletics disciplines - long jump, high jump, triple jump, discus throw, javelin throw and pole vault were completed in Lahore Youth Festival (LYF) at the Punjab Stadium on Wednesday. Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal was the chief guest of the competitions. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Chief Sports Consultant M Hafeez Bhatti and Raees ur Rehman were also present on this occasion. Talking to media, Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal said that the great enthusiasm of the students of colleges and universities in athletics events is treat to watch. “New talent will emerge from the competitions of Lahore Youth Festival and the fresh talented players will be prepared for national and international competitions by further training,” he added. Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal said that the remaining competitions of Lahore Youth Festival will be held at the Fortress Stadium from November 8 to 10.

“The Khelta Punjab Games district level competitions are being conducted all over the Punjab province. The prime objective of Khelta Punjab Games is to find new talented players”.

Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal said that the winners of these sports events will be awarded prizes at a closing ceremony to be held at the Fortress Stadium. “Promotion of sports is our mission and that’s why a large number of youth are being engaged in Khelta Punjab Games and Lahore Youth Festival events”.

Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal said that the top performing athletes of these events will be given sufficient opportunities to demonstrate their potential in Quaid-e-Azam Games and National Games. “Sports Board Punjab will arrange international coaches and trainers if necessary for the advance training of these top performing athletes and they could be sent abroad for this purpose as well,” he informed.