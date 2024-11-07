Thursday, November 07, 2024
LDA seals 170 properties for illegal commercial use

Our Staff Reporter
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed another 170 properties for illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercial fees. Under the directions of LDA Director General (DG) Tahir Farooq,LDA teams conducted operations across multiple areas in the provincial capital including Gulberg,New Garden town,Allama Iqbal town,Canal road, Peco road,Owaisia housing scheme and Johar Town. In Gulberg and New Garden Town,40 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial use and failure to pay commercial fees.In Canal road, another 20 properties faced sealing for similar violations. Further action was taken in Allama Iqbal town,where 25 properties were sealed for illegal commercial use.

On Peco Road, 25 properties and in Owaisia Housing Scheme and Johar Town,a total of 60 properties were sealed. The sealed properties included bakeries,schools,cafes,restaurants,grocery stores,banks, clinics,beauty salons,shops and other commercial establishments.

KP minister inaugurates EMIS for merged areas

The LDA took action for violating the laws related to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

Our Staff Reporter

